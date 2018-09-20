I am writing this letter in support of Thom Harnett, candidate for House District 83. Over the past six years while I have served in this office, I have observed Thom in his capacity as mayor of Gardiner. He has been a thoughtful and hard-working leader of Gardiner’s City Council. Thom has been a driving force in promoting our community’s economic development, encouraging a great community spirit and the revitalization of Gardiner’s downtown. I am particularly impressed with his work on behalf of residents when they have individual concerns. Thom’s local constituent service experience will be an asset to the people of this district on the state level, an aspect of this job that is critical but often goes unseen.

Thom’s work as mayor, coupled with his professional background as a recently retired assistant attorney general, has placed him in the unique position of knowing both the issues at the local level and the legislative process. I have no doubt that Thom will hit the ground running. His concern for people and his ability to work well with those who think differently will make him an excellent legislator.

I support Thom Harnett because I know his integrity, intelligence and people skills will serve the people of Farmingdale and Gardiner well in Augusta. I will be proud to pass the torch on to him.

Rep. Gay Grant

D-Gardiner

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: