I love Waterville, where it has been and where our city is headed. Twenty-five years ago, I attended a charity event in Denver, Colorado. After the event, friends and new acquaintances were having a great time looking at a diplomatic globe, and we all shared where we were from. It highlighted cities that impacted the world and were part of the global stage. I was very happy to point out Waterville was on the map with a rather large star designating our location.

There is a new star to add to our history and our future. One already well known, our creative one. The first movie I ever saw was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at the Waterville Opera House. I was maybe 5. The grandeur of the place still impresses me. My mom was deeply involved in the community and the arts. To my dad, the former mayor, he too worked to secure its place in our city. We attended art lessons downtown, and my mother was a founder of an art school behind the old YMCA. I know many friends who performed on stage under Dr. Betts’ direction, with the Colby symphony under Prof. Re, danced in local ballets, created beautiful pieces of art. Colby’s Art Museum, our beautiful Opera House, the Maine Film Center, are all incredible gems sustained by that tradition.

When I came back to my hometown 23 years ago, I remember a snowy night. There were ballerinas practicing on the first floor of The Center. I won’t forget the promise of that moment. Waterville is on the map again. I am very proud to support the efforts for our downtown arts center and being part of the local team working to make this happen.

Meg Bernier Boyd

Waterville

