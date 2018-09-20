I’m voting for Karen Kusiak for Maine Senate in November.

I have known Karen since I moved to the Waterville area in 1992 and began teaching at Colby. I soon learned that she was the go-to person for the rest of us whose students sought careers in education and were looking for opportunities to connect with local schools. Karen had a wealth of information and experience, a deep love for and commitment to the public school system and the larger community, a network of helpful contacts, and an admirable reserve of patience for all questions (and occasional frustrations) that came her way.

All of this is still true. Karen Kusiak is a dedicated public servant, a powerful advocate of public education and affordable health care for all, and a fair-minded person who welcomes (and heeds) diverse opinions. A vote for Karen is a vote to make our community a more equitable and compassionate place.

Elizabeth D. Leonard

Waterville

