I have known Erin Herbig since her days as a state champion athlete at Belfast Area High School. I have followed her political career with growing admiration, including her selection as House majority leader for the current legislative session.
She has shown herself to be hard-working, responsive, enlightened about her votes for bills and totally committed to bettering life in rural outposts like Waldo County. It is encouraging to see these qualities in a young woman like Erin.
I support her campaign to become the county’s next senator. She was, and still is, a winner. And a huge benefit to having her as our next Senator is that we’ll all be winners, too. Can’t beat that.
Jay Davis
Belfast
