Once again it is time to receive dozens of phone calls, see political signs everywhere, and read many letters to the editor. Well, this is another letter of support for a person I believe in — Shenna Bellows.

Shenna is one person who listens to your concerns and then works to find help as your state senator. When campaigning she goes to every door to meet people and listen. Shenna does what I think is another important goal — she works together with others to accomplish good laws and policies.

Your vote for Shenna gives you a voice.

Marge Gilman

Randolph

