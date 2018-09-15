Why any decent, thoughtful person would want to enter the name-calling, vindictive comedy we call politics is both remarkable and inspiring.

Jeff Johnson, who is running for the Legislature, is such a person. He has spent much of his life promoting the positive from running The Children’s Center to choosing the financially transparent Clean Election process.

As an advocate of better broadband, improved access to health care, and expansion of renewable energy, he will work to enhance the lives and long-term prospects of the people of Maine.

A healthy community that will grow and prosper. We need Jeff Johnson and people like him to make that happen.

Barry Norling

Skowhegan

