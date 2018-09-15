I am supporting Erin Herbig for Senate because she is a proven champion for all Mainers. She puts her values and ideas into action, as evidenced by a strong record of listening to her constituents and making change in Augusta to support them.

Children in rural areas of Maine who require specialized services (such as speech-language therapy) in rural face unique challenges because of a lack of in-person providers. As a speech-language pathologist who provides telepractice in these underserved areas, I appreciate that Erin recognizes the importance of strengthening our broadband infrastructure. Not only does this allow access to health care and education for children in underserved areas, but it also ensures I can stay in Waldo County, an area I love, and continue on my web-based career path.

If you also believe that all people of Maine, across generations, deserve a senator who will continue to improve our access to the resources needed to succeed academically and vocationally in a rural state, please join me in voting for Erin Herbig in November.

Amy Reid

Belmont

