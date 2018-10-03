I know that it is rare to see a positive election campaign, but let me introduce you to someone who is doing just that: my local representative, Seth Berry.

Berry represents Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Richmond and Perkins Township. He’s one of the few politicians out there who actually cares about people feelings, not just their money — that’s why he runs a positive campaign.

When I’ve contacted him with questions or concerns, he’s always made an effort to respond to my emails. I truly respect someone who personally responds to me. I hope you’ll help re-elect this great person.

Deb Smith

Bowdoinham

