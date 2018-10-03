Karen Kusiak has been a friend and colleague for nearly 30 years. We know from experience how committed she is to justice and fairness, to leveling the playing field, and to ensuring everyone has what they need to live healthy, happy, productive lives.

As a member of the Legislature, Karen fought for high-quality education, for fair treatment of students with special needs, and for equitable school funding. She has genuine respect for our hard-working public school teachers. As a senator, Karen will be committed to ensuring that all Maine children have access to a first-rate education, regardless of where they live.

Karen will also be an advocate for affordable health care and environmental safeguards, and she will protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.

We urge District 16 voters to elect Karen as our next senator.

Mark Tappan

Lyn Mikel Brown

Waterville

