While I don’t live in Senate District 3, I have followed closely Brad Farrin’s time in the Maine Legislature, where he has served as a two-term representative. During that time, Brad has been a strong advocate for veterans’ issues, serving as ranking House Republican on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committe.

As a member of our armed forces himself, he really gets what issues are important to us and has regularly worked across the aisle on common-sense reforms to benefit those who have served their country.

That’s why I’m urging those who live in Somerset County and the town of Rome in Kennebec County to vote for Brad Farrin for Maine Senate on Nov. 6.

John DeVeau

executive director

United Veterans of Maine

Caribou

