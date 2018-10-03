While I don’t live in Senate District 3, I have followed closely Brad Farrin’s time in the Maine Legislature, where he has served as a two-term representative. During that time, Brad has been a strong advocate for veterans’ issues, serving as ranking House Republican on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committe.

As a member of our armed forces himself, he really gets what issues are important to us and has regularly worked across the aisle on common-sense reforms to benefit those who have served their country.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

That’s why I’m urging those who live in Somerset County and the town of Rome in Kennebec County to vote for Brad Farrin for Maine Senate on Nov. 6.

John DeVeau

executive director

United Veterans of Maine

Caribou

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.