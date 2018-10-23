Every day, Sen. Shenna Bellows is asking the question, “What can I do to make things better for my town, my state and my country?” and reaching out beyond her own interests and across the political aisle for the greater good. This is the person Maine needs in the Senate.

In her younger days, Bellows worked to make things better as a Peace Corps volunteer in Panama then as an Americorps/VISTA volunteer. Her service has continued making things better for our state as senator for district 14.

As a parent and a Scout leader, I have experienced Bellows working with youth of our state, sharing with them what government is, how it works, and encouraging them to ask what they can do to make things better. She recognizes our youth as one of the biggest assets in this state.

I will be voting for Shenna Bellows because she has made a difference.

Tom Bartol

Manchester

