Catherine Nadeau and I met when, as councilors, we were exploring ways in which our two towns could share services and reduce local taxes. Cathy insisted that we not enter into any agreements that did not provide achievable benefits for Winslow.

The same priorities guide her work in Augusta, priorities that are neither personal nor political. They reflect her determination to serve her constituents. She supports fully funding revenue sharing and increasing support for our schools. She has helped to pass legislation that provides benefits for veterans and assists forest rangers and game wardens.

I have tried, briefly, to identify her most important goal: to represent her constituents and do what is best for all of us in Maine. The residents of Winslow and Benton will continue to be well represented if they elect her to return for another term in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Thomas R. W. Longstaff

D-Waterville

