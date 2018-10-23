Living in Waterville for 30-plus years, I have seen many dedicated people who have served on the City Council. Some I have agreed with and some I haven’t. This year I would like to recommend Cathy Weeks for Ward 1.

Cathy cares very deeply about the issues that surround the residents of Waterville. She feels everyone, Republican or Democrat, should be represented with knowledge and history of this city. She is a lifelong Ward 1 resident. It’s her intention to serve everyone with fairness and responsibility for actions taken.

Won’t you join me in voting for her this election on Nov, 6. I know it is a vote that will provide a voice for all the residents in Ward 1.

Carolyn Johnson

Waterville

