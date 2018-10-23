I would like to see Allison Hepler represent House District 53 in Augusta. Allison’s hard work, positive energy and commitment to the people of Woolwich have yielded good results over the course of her years on the select board. She is committed to the environment and future generations, and she would try to focus the state government on doing things to improve the lives of Maine people, rather than support the shortsighted policies of the current governor, as Rep. Jeff Pierce has done.

Francis King

Woolwich

