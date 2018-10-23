My mom has a lot of respect for and really cares about veterans. Her father, Richard “Duke” Caron, served in the Marines during the Korean War. My uncles John and Paul are veterans. I am a veteran having served in the Coast Guard.

My pepere died in 2009 after a long, courageous battle with cancer and was buried in the Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Every year since then on Memorial Day Mom joins a group of volunteers who place more than 30,000 flags on the graves of the brave men and women that are buried at both veterans cemeteries in Augusta. She now serves on the committee that organizes these events.

Mom has served the people of Winslow for almost 30 years, and I believe her experience, work ethic and true caring nature are what we need more of Augusta.

Jim Nadeau

Windsor

