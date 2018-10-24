Imagine an open door. As you enter, you find a compassionate and intelligent public servant ready to help you tackle problems impacting children, seniors, veterans, homeowners, business owners and more. Your issues are her issues.

That person is Shenna Bellows.

Born and bred in Maine, Sen. Bellows respects Maine’s history while keeping her finger on the pulse of the future. She has worked to help Mainers old and new improve their economic standing while making Maine a more inviting place for the innovative businesses and schools of the future.

Shenna Bellows has worked to improve the lives of the people of Maine, and has continuously done so without partisan rancor. Her respectful and effective leadership and experience are an inspiration for our children. We need more role models like her. Re-elect Shenna Bellows for Senate.

Stacey Mondschein Katz

Hallowell

