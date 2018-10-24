Nov. 6 is fast approaching and I’m sure you’re as tired as I am of all the negative ads on TV. There is even “fake news” being spread about Catherine Nadeau’s voting record. So let me tell you what I know to be true.

During the past six years Cathy has spent countless hours in Augusta working on behalf of the people of Winslow and Benton. Even though Cathy is a Democrat she strives to work together with members of both parties to do what’s in the best interest of all the people she represents, even voting against her own party if that’s the right thing to do. Neither party has all the answers; we need people willing to listen, talk and reach consensus together.

I am extremely proud of the work Cathy has done and encourage you to re-elect her on Nov. 6.

Bob Nadeau

Winslow

