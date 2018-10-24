Charlotte Warren has represented West Gardiner, Manchester and Hallowell in the Maine Legislature for the last four years. She has worked tirelessly to lower property taxes, improve education for our kids, and to get people the medical care they need and deserve.
I have known Charlotte for over 30 years. She has a strong work ethic and she cares about her constituents — all of them. Charlotte knows that Maine people don’t fit into boxes labeled by political affiliation and neither does she.
Charlotte Warren cares about helping a neighbor in need and about every citizens’ Second Amendment right. She is a smart and reasonable person. Exactly the kind of person we need to keep in Augusta.
If you live in Hallowell, Manchester or West Gardiner, please join me and vote to re-elect Charlotte Warren for state representative.
Juliette Guilmette
Hallowell
