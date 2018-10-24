Sen. Shenna Bellows is a vibrant, caring, compassionate represenative District 14. She has done a terrific job in the Senate representing people who are not able to access the basic needs to sustain life. Shenna knows what is needed because she grew up in poverty. She succeeded in school, allowing her to become successful in whatever she chose to do. She is not afraid to stand up and advocate for a better life for others finding themselves in impossible situations and unable to obtain the things needed to succeed.

She does not give up. That is why I am supporting Shenna to continue her service in the Maine Senate. Stand up with her by voting for her on Nov. 6.

Beverly Bustin-Hatheway

Hallowell

