In my 79 years I’ve written one letter to the editor. My second is to impart my support for Russell Black of Wilton for the Senate District 17 seat in the Maine legislature this coming election. I’ve known Russell for quite some time. I had complete faith in his role as our representative in District 114 and have complete confidence that he will continue to represent us as our next senator.

Too many times people complain about the way a legislator votes but frequently they have no idea why that legislator voted the way he or she did. Russell doesn’t always vote along party line but he votes his conscience or applies common sense to his voting decisions, usually voting on behalf of the majority of his constituents.

Charles Tappan

Wilton

