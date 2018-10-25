I am for Jared Golden for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.

While Maine skiing and other winter activities and the revenue they generate go on the endangered species list, the Republican Party line is that global warming is God’s will.

And their party line says the day the child is born all their responsibility is gone. So they respond to the born child’s need for medical care, dental care, education, food and housing by damning welfare and Obamacare and Nancy Pelosi. They try to convince you the dirty word isn’t poverty but taxes.

We need a congressmen who will engineer needed change, who will face and provide the leadership on tough issues, not just give us the party line. We need someone who leads when the train is going forward, not just when it’s going back.

George Hunt

Gardiner

