Please join me in voting for Matt Pouliot for Maine Senate. Matt and I don’t share a political party nor do we share many beliefs. However, we do share a belief in the importance of a respectful, productive discourse as the way we move society forward. It is for this reason that I am supporting Matt Pouliot for Maine Senate.

In the years that he has served as a representative, he’s listened to constituents and crosses party lines when he believes it’s the right thing to do. Matt demonstrates a deep dedication to education-related matters. Matt believes in prioritizing technical education, creating an educational system that supports all learners, and ensuring education is a profession that supports its teachers and staff. I particularly like that Matt is interested in Maine’s educational system adapting to the changing times to produce citizens ready for a 21st-century workforce.

Stephanie Connors

Augusta

