I am impressed with Janet Mills’ record and what she stands and stands up for. As attorney general, she stood up against the bullying and protected the rights of working people.

However, what I see in her performance over years is the same integrity, that same sense of public service that has been displayed by her entire family. From Peter Sr. to Peter Jr., both Republicans, to Dora as a guardian of public health, no one can challenge their record of public service. In this age of demeaning anyone and everyone who chooses to participate fully in politics, the broad brush of bad mouthing all politicians does not apply here. Public service is alive and well with Janet Mills. It’s all in the family.

Stephen Aucoin

Waterville

