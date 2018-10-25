We are enthusiastic supporters of Janet Mills for governor. Janet combines warmth and self-deprecating humor with toughness and a thorough grasp of the problems that confront our state.

Janet will improve educational opportunities and our transportation and communication infrastructure to create good jobs. As attorney general, she has represented Mainers over the opposition of the powerful and influential, both in and out of our state government. And she is a prudent custodian of our state’s limited finances.

Most importantly, Janet will end the partisan bickering that has been so detrimental to the progress of our state. How wonderful to have again a state government that works for our people and that won’t be stalled by personalities and partisanship.

For these and many other reasons, we have concluded that Janet Mills is our choice for the next governor of Maine.

Polly and Dan Harris

Brunswick

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: