I am supporting Donna Doore for another term in the Maine House. Her first term she campaigned in her green Red Sox hat after surviving cancer. Having no hair did not slow her down in meeting and talking to her neighbors about their concerns and questions. I know because I drove her around her district.

Knowing Donna is knowing a friend who cares about all Maine people. She believes health care should be a right, not a privilege. Please join me in supporting Donna for her third term in the Legislature.

Jane L. Gilbert

Augusta

