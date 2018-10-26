I am a graduate of Waterville Senior High School. My dad, Michael Morris, is running for Waterville City Council and I fully believe that he is the best candidate to make a positive change for Waterville. I know my dad would bring a positive attitude and fresh new ideas that the city needs.
During my time in high school, my dad always was my No. 1 supporter. I was on Waterville High School’s field hockey team, and for every fundraiser and bake sale, he was always the one who volunteered his time to help me out.
I want a city that my family can be proud of, and my dad’s values of a true family man will undoubtedly carry over to his role as a city counselor.
Noelle Morris
Belfast
