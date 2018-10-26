I wholeheartedly support Erin Herbig in her bid for the Waldo County Senate seat because she has dedicated her efforts in the Maine Legislature to enhance the lives of her Waldo County constituents in the areas where it is most needed — lowering property taxes by supporting the voter-approved 55 percent revenue sharing for schools; supporting local businesses by launching her Waldo County Works business tour to listen to owners’ needs, including my own business; and establishing a community college center in Waldo County to help job seekers to become better qualified to apply for higher-paying jobs.
She definitely has the legislative experience and energy it takes to represent all of Waldo County as its next senator.
André Blanchard
Liberty
