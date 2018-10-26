I plan to vote for Mike Morris for Ward 1 Waterville City Council. Both candidates asked me to endorse them. Mike Morris has the qualities to continue moving Waterville forward. Mike, a parent, appreciates that good schools attract people to Waterville and shape our workforce. He understands contracts and state mandates must be followed.

Morris has a business background. He pledges to listen to Ward 1, knowing that many ideas will come from people he seldom sees at meetings. He is innovative and looking for new approaches. Like you, Mike realizes we are in divisive times in Waterville. He will walk that fine line to bring people back together, yet will stand up to arbitrary promises with no plan.

I expect a positive person to represent Ward 1, to understand colleges are our partners and to lead by example, accepting all age groups, income levels and ethnic cultures.

Steve Soule

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: