I would like to take a moment to thank Rep. Brad Farrin for his role in preserving emergency care services for folks in the Jackman region. The Jackman Community Health Center recently went through a transition period that threatened its 24-hour services. As a community, we asked for temporary financial support to preserve our emergency center, as it provides services for an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. The next closest place with 24-hour coverage is Skowhegan, 74 miles away.

Farrin went to bat for us, working across party lines to secure broad support in Augusta for the necessary funding to maintain adequate public safety while the facility develops a more sustainable plan for the future.

Farrin served as our advocate at a time when we really needed a seat at the table. I’m proud to support Farrin’s bid for the state Senate this November.

Alan R. DuPlessis

selectman

Jackman

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: