Augusta needs to vote for Jennifer Day. A forthright candidate seeking election to Maine House District 86, Jenn has made me very proud to be her mom.

Who better than a mom to attest to her dependability, integrity and commitment. Being a part of a large blended family, chores on the family farm were a priority and Jenn readily recognized the importance of individual contribution. Without taking anything for granted, she would throw herself into whatever needed doing, learning that working together is the way to get things done.

Jennifer has the ability to quickly prioritize to produce solutions. She is intelligent and measured, able to cut through noise to identify issues and respond appropriately. Her work ethic is exemplary. Jenn has the skills, aptitude and clarity to represent her constituents. I am proud to cast my vote for Jennifer; I know her father would have been, too.

Jo Anne M. Erving

Augusta

