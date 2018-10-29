Rep. Jeffrey Pierce looks out for his constituents, keeps an open mind, and works hard. Hundreds of people in House District 53 can testify that Jeff is honest and decent, whether or not they agree with him.

Jeff has been my colleague in town government in Dresden and in the Republican Party. He stands up for our part of Maine and its traditions with an eye on the future. Most people who have worked with Jeff deeply respect him.

He and I are brothers and companions in the spiritual journey of Freemasonry. I know he has strong morals and ideals.

Forgiveness and redemption are at the core the way we live in America. Every American should be able to shake off her or his past and do something better. Jeff has done that.

I am voting for Jeffery K. Pierce, and so should you.

Dale Hinote

Dresden

