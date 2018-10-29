I am a strong supporter of Karen Kusiak for the state Senate and I would like to explain why. I have gotten to know Karen through work together in various situations, including the tremendous pleasure of working with a refugee family over the past year or so. I have also seen her in situations where she is talking about her convictions and answering questions.

Not only does she have powerful and thoughtful ideas, but she listens. Listening to constituents should be an essential quality we look for in politicians, but these days it is all too rare.

We live in a sadly divisive and partisan time, where politicians try to score points by using loud voices and insults to demean the opposition. Karen is an intelligent, thoughtful educator whose approach is positive, creative and receptive. We need her in our state government.

Miranda Phelps

Waterville

