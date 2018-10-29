Rep. Donna Doore is running for her third term in the Legislature. She has served her community since 1995 as an Augusta Board of Education member and on our City Council, followed by two terms in the Legislature. She knows and loves her community and has voted to create good jobs with benefits, to increase access to health care, to support local businesses, to support the middle class and veterans, and to protect our environment and our quality of life.

Please go vote Nov. 6 and join me in voting for Donna Doore for another term in the Legislature.

Susan Parks

Augusta

