I’m writing this letter in support of Karen Rancourt-Thomas for state representative.

Karen has a terrific understanding of local government. She would be a great asset at the State House because of her knowledge of funding, budgets and regulations. Karen is a former city councilor for Ward 7; she made it a important part of her position to represent the people of Waterville. She makes herself available to listen to any concerns. Karen will take the time to meet and speak with anyone who is having difficulties with issues regarding local or state government.

Karen has worked across the board with all political parties and will continue to do so in the future. Her goal is to lessen the tax burden and make sure all of our voices are heard. This November, vote for Karen Rancourt-Thomas, the candidate in your court, to represent us all.

Virginia Sturies

Waterville

