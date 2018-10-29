Charlotte Warren is an elected official with a heart. She cares about the people of Manchester, West Gardiner and Hallowell. It shows when she works with people to solve their problems.

This is a rare quality in an age of negative politics. I’m voting for Charlotte Warren for state representative for Manchester, West Gardiner and Hallowell because we need more people like her in office.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Frank O’Hara

Hallowell

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.