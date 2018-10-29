Charlotte Warren is an elected official with a heart. She cares about the people of Manchester, West Gardiner and Hallowell. It shows when she works with people to solve their problems.
This is a rare quality in an age of negative politics. I’m voting for Charlotte Warren for state representative for Manchester, West Gardiner and Hallowell because we need more people like her in office.
Frank O’Hara
Hallowell
