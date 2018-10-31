I attended a candidate forum in Hallowell on Oct. 23. There were candidates vying for local, state and county seats.

Shenna Bellows represents all the qualities you look for in a candidate: smart, articulate, empathetic and right for Senate District 14.

With her experience in the Senate, Shenna understands the subjects of interest to people of Maine. She favors expanding Medicaid to 70,000 Mainers, and defended Maine’s minimum wage law. Bellows voted to find answers to the opioid epidemic through prevention and treatment. She supports universal health care at the federal level. Bellows is a product of public schools and favors their continued support at the local level.

I urge you to vote for this articulate, intelligent senator who understands the issues and will work across the isle for the good of all.

Patricia Connors

Hallowell

