Because my husband and I knew we would be traveling on Election Day, we took advantage of early voting two weeks ago. There are clearly some big choices to be made on Nov. 6.

After learning more about some of the new candidates, I was more than eager to cast a vote for Karen Kusiak for our local Senate seat. All politics are local, and Karen takes a positive position on the issues that I believe are important for all Mainers.

Stronger schools and better health care options are so important to Maine’s future. Maine voters have made their wishes clear. Karen will respect our wishes to give more support to our public schools. She will work to expand affordable health care for so many of our friends and neighbors who desperately need it.

I believe that Karen Kusiak will act responsibly to implement the policies that Maine voters have asked for.

Judith M. Redding

Clinton

