Living at the end of a dirt road deep in the woods in Prospect, it is not often that I have a candidate running for office come to my house to ask my opinion on things. In fact, it has only happened twice in over 40 years, most recently this past August. Upon hearing a vehicle drive up, I stepped outside to see Erin Herbig getting out of her car. I recognized her because she had, with others, spoken at our Town Meeting this past spring.
We talked some while about the state of the state, state of the world, and things that ought to be addressed. Frankly, I was impressed by her insights, youthful optimism and amazing energy. I was also moved by her deep caring for our community, our state, our country and our world.
I’ll be voting for Erin Herbig and I hope you will too.
Alfred “Sandy” Reynolds
Prospect
