On Nov. 6, voters in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner can re-elect a truly outstanding legislator: Charlotte Warren. I served with Charlotte on the Hallowell City Council. A natural leader and experienced educator, Charlotte taught me all about effective public service. With her own thriving company Charlotte understands the challenges facing Maine small businesses.
I seek certain qualities in the people I want representing me — someone who will take the job seriously, work hard, share our common values, and stand up for our community’s interests. This describes Charlotte Warren. This fall Charlotte has knocked on thousands of doors to meet with constituents; she knows that the best way to find solutions of our state’s problems is to listen to Mainers, not outside interests.
I’m proud of the work Charlotte has done during her terms in office and I know she will make us proud again in the Maine legislature.
Mark Sullivan
Hallowell
-
Maine Crime
Police: Skowhegan woman tried to leave Augusta Walmart with $1,500 in stolen itens
-
Maine Crime
Police: Gun-wielding Waterville man robbed another man in apartment
-
Politics
Two veterans face off in Winslow's only council race of the season
-
Politics
Waterville voters in four wards to elect councilors, Board of Education members
-
Sports
Former Maine club basketball coach recorded in profanity-laced tirade directed at student