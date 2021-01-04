Track Maine’s coronavirus cases by county The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the status of cases daily.

Three Clinton youths die, 2 seriously injured when car hits tree Police said the 16-year-old driver, who was hurt in the crash, was unlicensed. His identity was not being released Sunday afternoon.

Maine’s Twitter users among top for anti-mask feelings Maine ranked fifth in a list of states where heavy opposition to face coverings were observed on the social media platform.

Two die in crash as vehicle hits guardrails on I-95, rolls over onto Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, police say A man and a woman from Sanford traveling north in a snowstorm died in the crash as the pickup they were in landed on the road below the overpass and caught fire.

Child shot inside home in Waterville’s South End neighborhood, police say A 7-year-old girl is taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. Waterville police block off Summer Street between Gray and Gold streets and go door-to-door asking residents if they have cameras.

Man dies by suicide on I-95 on-ramp in Augusta Kennebec County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Read said the identity of the man is being withheld while his family is being notified.

Canaan man dies in motorcycle accident in Skowhegan Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said that Michael S. Gilbert Jr. died at the scene of a motorcycle accident on Madison Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Waterville police say gunfire situation ‘resolved’ overnight Police on Tuesday night were using a loudspeaker to communicate with a person who was barricaded inside a vacant house near 150 College Ave.

Police investigate apparent accidental death of Oakland man Robert Wade, 25, was found dead Tuesday night in his apartment on Heath Street in Oakland, police say.

MaineGeneral announces first coronavirus-related death at Augusta hospital Meanwhile, of 4,500 employees in the MaineGeneral Health system, about 140 are expected to be working from home, once software is set up for them to do so.

China man, Augusta woman accused of sexual exploitation of child Jared D. Jandreau, 35, of China, and Jessica E. Cox, 31, of Augusta, were indicted Friday by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Mercer man, 18, charged with assault in drive-by shooting that injured Waterville girl Gavin T. Loabe faced an aggravated assault charge in court Monday, as testimony alleged that Loabe and an unnamed accomplice were involved in a shooting that mistakenly injured a 7-year-old girl inside a Summer Street home.

Three arrested in Waterville robbery, beating case Police say a 63-year-old man who was being extorted by people living at the same apartment building was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being beaten and robbed of his wallet.

Postal carrier pickets Oakland office claiming he’s not paid for package deliveries Adam Stalilonis' part-time rural route has seen a major uptick in online ordered packages, causing him to work extra hours for no pay, a situation he has been told affects more than 1,500 routes in northern New England.

Dead crow could be a hopeful sign There may be myriad reasons a crow recently died in the backyard, but speculation about what the birds symbolize and mean pose interesting questions, Amy Calder writes.

Massachusetts man says on radio he’s positive for coronavirus, quarantined in Somerset County The Maine Center for Disease Control says the man's case wouldn't be counted for Somerset County, which remained at zero confirmed cases as of Thursday, because federal rules go by a person's primary residence.

Four arrested at Waterville motel in drug-related case Learning that a man and woman who were not supposed to have contact with each other were in a motel room on Kennedy Memorial Drive early Tuesday, police knocked on the door and found them, another man and woman who were not to have contact with each other, and drugs.

Hannaford announces special hours for 60-plus customers Effective Saturday, March 21, most stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a few closing at 8 p.m. on certain days.

Immigrant family says Waterville Planning Board member told them they’re not welcome in her ‘white’ neighborhood Catherine Weeks has called city police on her Iraqi-born neighbors, who allege in court documents that she tells them they are not welcome in her white, American neighborhood — charges that Weeks denies.

Second suspect arrested in Waterville child shooting case Jeremiah Gamblin was arrested Friday on a warrant, but charged Monday with elevated aggravated assault in connection with a drive-by shooting Feb. 28 that injured Emahleeah Frost, 7, of Waterville.

Bath Iron Works in a battle with bedbugs A union representative said the shipyard has taken steps to isolate and control the pest problem.

‘She’s very lucky,’ mother of 7-year-old Waterville drive-by shooting victim says The South End Neighborhood Association called an emergency meeting Saturday morning to discuss how to support families following the shooting of 7-year-old Emahleeah Frost inside a home Friday.

Large off-road vehicles could force ATV trails to close A task force is recommending limiting the size of ATVs allowed on the state's trails, but that might not be enough to keep some corridors from closing.