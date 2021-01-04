A 7-year-old girl is taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. Waterville police block off Summer Street between Gray and Gold streets and go door-to-door asking residents if they have cameras.
Gavin T. Loabe faced an aggravated assault charge in court Monday, as testimony alleged that Loabe and an unnamed accomplice were involved in a shooting that mistakenly injured a 7-year-old girl inside a Summer Street home.
Adam Stalilonis' part-time rural route has seen a major uptick in online ordered packages, causing him to work extra hours for no pay, a situation he has been told affects more than 1,500 routes in northern New England.
The Maine Center for Disease Control says the man's case wouldn't be counted for Somerset County, which remained at zero confirmed cases as of Thursday, because federal rules go by a person's primary residence.
Learning that a man and woman who were not supposed to have contact with each other were in a motel room on Kennedy Memorial Drive early Tuesday, police knocked on the door and found them, another man and woman who were not to have contact with each other, and drugs.
Catherine Weeks has called city police on her Iraqi-born neighbors, who allege in court documents that she tells them they are not welcome in her white, American neighborhood — charges that Weeks denies.
