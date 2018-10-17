Are you tired of politicians who deal in “alternate facts”? We are. Are you fed up with politicians who cry “fake news” every time something doesn’t fit his or her personal narrative? We are. If you live in Maine Senate District 3, you have an opportunity to vote for a candidate who feels like we do. His name is Jeff Johnson.

Jeff is a straight shooter who is running because he believes in Maine and a brighter future for its people. He understands that to achieve a brighter future, Maine leaders must look forward, not to times gone by. He understands that a bright Maine future is dependent on the expansion of broadband, promoting and attracting new business, and protecting our natural resources — not a return to rotary phones and “the good old days.”

Vote for Jeff Johnson for the Maine Senate. We need new leadership.

Ted and Kathy Susi

Norridgewock

