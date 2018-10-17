I recently learned some exciting news, despite the current political climate feeling like we’re watching a never-ending replay of a crash, and our concerns only ever being addressed as talking points. I discovered one of the very people we need has answered the call to be a truly representative person, to act as a guardian of our interests.

Bruce White gives me cause to hope there can be a different outcome. I have known Bruce White for almost two decades and have never known Bruce to be anything other than positive, thoughtful, thorough, helpful and kind. If elected, Bruce will work diligently to solve problems. I know this because he always has.

I wholeheartedly support Bruce White’s effort, and would encourage anyone else who is looking for answers to the divisiveness and confusion currently at the basis of politics to do the same.

Kathleen Cole

Richmond

