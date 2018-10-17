I have had the privilege of meeting Chloe Maxmin. She is running for representative in House District 88. After talking with her she gave me hope. In this election her honesty, integrity and drive are her high points and I saw no down side. Chloe is willing to listen, think and make compromises if needed. She will work to help people like me disabled and homebound with access to affordable health care and the ability to stay in our homes and community as long as possible.

Chloe Maxmin will do a fantastic job for District 88, but I also feel she will do what is right and help Maine give its people the best it has to offer. Chloe has my vote.

Megan Lailer

Nobleboro

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: