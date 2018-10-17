Ward 1 voters in Waterville, when you go to the polls, please cast your vote for Mike Morris for City Council. Mike is a good listener and looks at both sides of every issue. You can rest assured that he will keep the best interests of Waterville residents in mind. Mike is committed to working to ensure a transparent budget process, finding innovative ways to increase city revenue, and supporting excellence in education.

Please vote on Nov. 6.

Gail Fabiszewski

Waterville

