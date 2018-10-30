I’m writing to encourage the people of House District 109 to support Bruce White for representative.

His pro-business and good-government attitude is the best manner with which to serve the people of Waterville. I’ve found Bruce to be willing and able to work in a non-partisan manner to do what is best for the people of Waterville and the state of Maine.

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Bruce for the past 19 years. During that time we’ve had many spirited discussions about politics. I find Bruce to have a refreshing attitude toward the idea of representing the people of Waterville. He’s an honest, straight-talking individual who genuinely cares.

Waterville, and Maine as a whole, will greatly benefit from Bruce White being in the House of Representatives.

David Trask

Vassalboro

