How fortunate for constituents in House District 109 to have the choice of Bruce White as their state representative in Augusta. In my work as a school principal I had the pleasure of getting to know Bruce and to observe his work skills. He was in the position to support teachers who needed assistance with technology, and how he went about his work impressed me.

It can be difficult for professionals to ask for help; however, Bruce always had a “We can do it” attitude. He supported people respectfully, listened to their perspective, and was able to move the situation to a successful conclusion with his kind and helpful manner.

Imagine having him in Augusta, using his collaborative skills to work on behalf of important issues. A vote for Bruce is a vote for integrity.

Dianna Gram

Skowhegan

