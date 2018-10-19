The Waterville/Winslow bridge rose plantings have opposing looks.
Thank you to the Winslow group who weeded, pulled, pruned and mulched the roses on Winslow’s half of the bridge. I hope Waterville can do the same on its half of the bridge because right now it looks terrible.
Joe Richards
Winslow
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Credit union fills key gap in farming industry
-
Auto
On The Road Review: Buick Regal TourX
-
College
Last season’s adversity gave UMaine’s Kenny Doak the kick he needed
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Governor candidates lack strategies for reducing road fatalities
-
Letters to the Editor
Fecteau a friend of small business