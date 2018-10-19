The Waterville/Winslow bridge rose plantings have opposing looks.

Thank you to the Winslow group who weeded, pulled, pruned and mulched the roses on Winslow’s half of the bridge. I hope Waterville can do the same on its half of the bridge because right now it looks terrible.

Joe Richards

Winslow

