I was extremely pleased to read Laura Fortman’s strong response against the negative flyer aimed at her political opponent, Dana Dow. I applaud Fortman for publicly denouncing the printed statements that had been sent without her authorization. Public forums and debates provide proper venues for dialogue; flyers are one-sided and do not allow opponents to respond.

Laura Fortman does not support negative campaign tactics. She pledges to continue to focus on the issues that matter to the people of District 13, and I plan to vote for her so she can achieve her aims.

Linda Pope

Wiscasset

