As a small-business owner in Augusta, I am proudly supporting Justin Fecteau for state representative. Hands down, Justin is one of our favorite customers. Not only does he frequent our location, he is constantly getting our name out there and attracting new customers. He cares about the success of small businesses in Augusta and it shows.

Furthermore, for the last several Christmas seasons, Justin has come in and donated money so disadvantaged children can take home a present for the holiday. Small acts of kindness often go unnoticed, but not by me. His commitment and kindness has had a profound impact on our city.

I’m encouraging everyone in District 86 — west and north Augusta — to vote for Justin Fecteau for representative.

Susan Edgecomb

Hallowell

