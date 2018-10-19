I am writing to show my support for Jeff Johnson for state Senate. Jeff has lived in the area for a long time and knows the community well. Jeff is the director of the Children’s Center, which works with kids with developmental disabilities. Jeff was also a business owner in the area for several years prior to working at the Children’s Center. He has experience working with people from all sorts of backgrounds and knows how to compromise.

As a young person, it is important to me that there are sustainable jobs in the area. Jeff has the experience as a business man to help create those jobs.

I also have pre-existing conditions and while I qualify for MaineCare now, at 17, I’m soon going to have to reapply. The idea of having someone in the Senate that won’t protect me and my health care needs is terrifying. Jeff stands with Mainers like me.

Jeff is a compassionate, honest and qualified candidate for the Senate seat in this district.

Arica Taylor

Pittsfield

